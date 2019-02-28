Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un’s summit ends without reaching a deal

President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un have cut short their second summit without reaching an agreement.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the leaders had a “very good and constructive meeting” and discussed ways to advance “denuclearisation and economic-driven concepts”.

She said their teams “look forward to meeting in the future”.

Both leaders motorcades roared away from the downtown Hanoi summit site within minutes of each other after both a lunch and a signing ceremony were scrapped.

Mr Trump’s end-of-summit news conference was moved up and White House aides said he would address the sudden change in plans.

The breakdown came just hours after Mr Trump and Mr Kim appeared to inch toward normalising relations between their still technically-warring nations.

In something of a role reversal, Mr Trump deliberately ratcheted down some of the pressure on Pyongyang, abandoning his fiery rhetoric and declaring he was in “no rush. We just want to do the right deal”.

Donald Trump meets Kim Jong Un in Hanoi (Evan Vucci/AP)

Mr Kim, for his part, when asked whether he was ready to denuclearise, said: “If I’m not willing to do that I won’t be here right now.”

Furthering the spirit of optimism, the leaders seemed to find a point of agreement moments later when Mr Kim was asked if the US may open a liaison office in North Korea.

Mr Trump declared it “not a bad idea” and Mr Kim called it “welcomable”.

But questions persisted throughout the summit, including whether Mr Kim was willing to make valuable concessions, what Mr Trump would demand in the face of rising domestic turmoil and whether the meeting could yield far more concrete results than the leaders’ first summit, a meeting in Singapore less than a year ago.

Press Association