Donald Trump and Joe Biden face off in final presidential debate

President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, right, are debating in Nashville, Tennessee (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The second and final presidential debate of the 2020 US election has begun.

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are facing off in Nashville, Tennessee, more than three weeks after their first debate.

A representative of the Commission on Presidential Debates has a mute button to ensure each candidate has two full minutes uninterrupted to deliver opening answers on six major topics.

The mute button is among a handful of changes implemented by the nonpartisan debate commission to help ensure a better sense of safety and order following the raucous opening debate 23 days ago.

Organisers initially planned to separate the candidates with plexiglass barriers but removed them hours before the debate began.

The candidates took coronavirus tests on Thursday and both campaigns said they came back negative.

They opened the debate by sparring over the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Trump insisted he had done a good job with the worldwide pandemic and said the country needs to “learn to live with it”.

Mr Biden shot back: “People are learning to die with it.”

