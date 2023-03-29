Dominic Raab promises parole reforms to ‘curtail drift away from public protection’
Shane Ryan
The Deputy Prime Minister wants more law-enforcement officers recruited to parole board panels and said that ministers will have more powers to intervene on cases involving the most serious offenders.
Latest World News
Donald Trump, MAGA and the not so-subtle digs in Joe Biden’s 2024 announcement
Grandmother tragically killed in dog attack ‘likely to have been breaking up fight’
Barbie maker launches first Down’s syndrome doll
Patch crowned ‘beautiful bulldog’ at Drake University event
Britain’s Prince Harry says press intrusion led to ‘bouts of depression and paranoia’
The unstoppable rise and sudden downfall of Tucker Carlson as invincibility spell has worn off
‘Evil’ stepfather tortured toddler to death before sending video of body to his mum
Mattel launches Barbie doll with Down’s syndrome in boost for diversity
A rival channel, a podcast or a foray into politics? Tucker Carlson teases his next move after Fox exit
David Tollerton: Diane Abbott’s suggestion that Jews don’t experience racism is not only absurd – but dangerous
Top Stories
Everything you need to know about the Government’s new housing plans
Kirsty Blake Knox: Why talking rubbish is the cornerstone of every good friendship
Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth ‘cut ties’ with choreographer following social media comments
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Latest NewsMore
Ronnie O’Sullivan closes in on a place in World Championship semi-finals
Donald Trump, MAGA and the not so-subtle digs in Joe Biden’s 2024 announcement
Kildare reclaim Leinster U20 football title with dramatic extra-time win over Dublin
Brentford boss Thomas Frank: The gulf between European sides is getting worse
Pep Guardiola ‘a little bit nervous’ ahead of City’s big match against Arsenal
Dancing At Lughnasa review – a thoughtful and funny staging of an Irish great
Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to have different approach to pre-season
Exclusive | FAI submit report to Government questioning €1.5billion injection of public money into horse and greyhound racing
People thought it was impossible – Julen Lopetegui happy to prove doubters wrong
Leicester hit back to deny Leeds as relegation rivals share the points