Dogs cry tears of joy upon return of owner, study finds

Dogs cry tears of happiness when their owners return home after a day at work, a study has found.

No other animal is known to be capable of shedding tears of joy, with the trait likely a by-product of the uniquely close human-dog relationship fostered over millennia of cohabitation.

Japanese scientists believe dogs start crying because they are overwhelmed with emotion due to the release of oxytocin, the cuddle hormone, which causes feelings of love and affection.

Happy tears were previously thought to be a uniquely human ability, and reinforces how emotionally adept man’s best friend is.

Animal behaviour scientists recruited 22 dogs and tested how many tears were made by dabbing their eyes with paper.

The baseline was conducted when the dogs were at home with their owners, and then scientists repeated the test in the first five minutes after the owner had been away for at least five hours.

They found absence did in fact make the heart grow fonder, and the volume of tears was greater when the owners returned home after a few hours. “We had never heard of the discovery that animals shed tears in joyful situations, such as reuniting with their owners, and we were all excited that this would be a world first,” said Prof Takefumi Kikusui, study author from Azabu University.

“In this study, we demonstrated that dogs secrete tears when reuniting with their owner, and our data suggest that this tear secretion is mediated by oxytocin,” the scientists write in their paper, published in Current Biology.

“This is the first report demonstrating that positive emotion stimulates tear secretion in a non-human animal, and that oxytocin functions in tear secretion.

“Unlike any other animal, dogs have evolved or have been domesticated through communication with humans and have gained high-level communication abilities with humans using eye contact.”

Researchers looked at how dogs responded to their owners coming home, and also another familiar person who was not their owner, and found the tears of joy were only triggered by their owner. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

