Dog-chewed doll saved from the skip fetches £53,000 at auction

The Kammer & Reinhardt Walter 102 bisque doll on display at Vectis Auctions in Stockton-on-Tees (Owen Humphreys)

By Tom Wilkinson, PA

A dog-chewed doll which was ready to be put in the skip has been sold for almost £53,000 at auction.