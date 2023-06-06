Dog-chewed doll saved from the skip fetches £53,000 at auction
By Tom Wilkinson, PA
A dog-chewed doll which was ready to be put in the skip has been sold for almost £53,000 at auction.
Latest World News
Dog-chewed doll saved from the skip fetches £53,000 at auction
AI could ‘kill many humans’ within two years, warns Downing Street adviser
Climber sets new goal to scale 14 tallest peaks within three months
LATEST | Prince Harry: rumours James Hewitt was my father ‘aimed at ousting me from royal family’
Man given gift of life by mother thanks to live liver transplant
Prince Harry arrives at London High Court to give evidence in trial over ‘industrial scale’ hacking
WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs player attempts to hijack US President Joe Biden’s podium during White House visit
Chance to buy landmark Yorkshire crag is ‘genuinely unique opportunity’
A giant catfish was caught in Italy’s longest river - Reuters
Pope’s envoy heads to Kyiv in mission to explore ways of achieving ‘a just peace’
Top Stories
‘I feel very alone after what happened’ – Brazilian man thought he was going to die in Dublin street attack
Video shows crowds gathering as teenage girls brawl at popular pier
LATEST | Prince Harry: rumours James Hewitt was my father ‘aimed at ousting me from royal family’
Gang leader Liam Byrne faces prospect of lengthy jail term after his luck finally runs out on secret Spanish trip
Latest NewsMore
Astrud Gilberto, singer of The Girl From Ipanema, dies aged 83
Leeds United close to full takeover from Andrea Radrizzani by American group 49ers Enterprises
Dog-chewed doll saved from the skip fetches £53,000 at auction
LATEST | Postponed toll increases on M50 and eight other national roads to kick in from next month
EXPLAINER-Black Sea grain deal could hinge on ammonia pipeline
AI could ‘kill many humans’ within two years, warns Downing Street adviser
Nature Restoration Law ‘crucial’, says Commissioner amid concerns from farmers
Kyle Walker misses Manchester City training ahead of Champions League final
Doireann Garrihy’s boyfriend Mark Mehigan opens up about his struggles with alcoholism
Climber sets new goal to scale 14 tallest peaks within three months