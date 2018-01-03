Doctor dies in front of patient after working 18-hour shift

A Chinese doctor reportedly worked an 18-hour shift before she collapsed of a stroke and suddenly died.

Respiratory illness specialist Zhao Bianxiang was found unconscious after collapsing at the Chinese hospital where she worked on 29 December, according to local media reports.

The 43-year-old was the deputy head of respiratory medicine at the Yuci District People's Hospital in Jinzhong City. She died from a subarachnoid haemorrhage, the centre said. It was not immediately clear what caused the stroke but colleagues described her as a "workaholic" who put her job before her personal life.

The doctor was reportedly visiting a patient, asking her daughter "how is your mum" as she collapsed just after 12pm. Her shift started at 6pm the night before and she had not stopped for a break, colleagues told the Shanxi Evening News.

The medic is survived by her parents in their 80s who were by her side when she was declared dead at 7.16am on 30 December. She had admitted to coworkers she had been "too busy" to take a break, it has been claimed.

"In winter, the paediatric and respiratory patients are most frequently seen, and doctors are often overwhelmed with their work schedules. In addition, during this time there is a particularly high number of respiratory problems," colleagues said.

Independent News Service