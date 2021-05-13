Dixons Carphone to become Currys in major rebrand across stores and online

Electricals retailer Dixons Carphone has revealed plans to rename all its UK and Ireland shops as Currys (PA)

Electricals retailer Dixons Carphone has revealed plans to rename all its UK and Ireland shops as Currys as part of a major rebrand.

The group said Currys PC World, Carphone Warehouse, Team Knowhow and Dixons Carphone will all become Currys by October, with a new Currys website also set to be launched.

It will see the rebrand rolled out across more than 300 stores, 13,000 colleague uniforms and over 300 vehicle liveries, according to the group.

Dixons Carphone will also change its name to Currys plc on the London stock market after the group’s annual shareholder meeting in September.

The move will spell the end for the Dixons, Carphone Warehouse and PC World brands.

Alex Baldock, chief executive of Dixons Carphone, said the Currys rebrand decision was a “no-brainer”.

He said: “Since Henry Curry first started helping everyone enjoy the amazing technology of his day – the bicycle – in 1884, Currys has been the best-known and most trusted brand in tech.”

He added: “We’ve worked hard to become one joined-up business and becoming Currys reflects and accelerates that.”

The group said the move would make it easier for customers, who can “turn to Currys for all their tech needs”.

It also forms part of a recently announced £190 million increase in investment across the group, with revamped stores, an online push and staff training in technology among plans on the cards.

Dixons Carphone has undergone a raft of rebrands over the years, with the Dixons name disappearing from the high street in 2006 when it decided to roll out a change to the then-Currys.digital across its shops.

Dixons was retained then as the brand for its online retailing operations, while it has also been used for Dixons Travel.

But the group announced plans in April to shut the 35-strong airport store business Dixons Travel due to pandemic trading woes and the end of tax-free tourist shopping.

