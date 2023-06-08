Divers off Cornwall join global effort to clean seas for World Oceans Day
By Tom Wilkinson, PA
Divers removed plastic from the Cornish seabed and joined teams from all over in a global clean up for World Oceans Day.
Latest World News
Divers off Cornwall join global effort to clean seas for World Oceans Day
Breaking | ‘Very young children fighting for life’ after knife attack at French playground
Pope awake after spending first night in hospital following surgery
Three people rescued after giant inflatable duck drifts out to sea
Three people rescued after giant inflatable duck drifts out to sea
LATEST | US and Canadian cities engulfed in choking smog from out-of-control wildfires
Bob’s Burgers and Arrested Development actor arrested over part in January 6 Capitol riot
Arctic may have summers with no sea ice sooner than projected – even if emissions are curbed, study finds
Pope undergoes three-hour surgery to repair hernia
Prince Harry was emboldened for second day in court – but failed to land a significant punch
Top Stories
LATEST | Alleged Kinahan gangster Jack Kavanagh follows Liam Byrne in fighting extradition from Spain
Chrissie Russell: Studies saying breastfeeding leads to children getting better grades infuriate me – and only cause more division
Breaking | ‘Very young children fighting for life’ after knife attack at French playground
Breaking | West Ham confirm Declan Rice will leave the club: ‘We offered him £200,000 a week 18 months ago and he turned it down’
Latest NewsMore
‘Very young children fighting for life’ after knife attack at French playground
FIFA Women's World Cup trophy begins tour of Australia and New Zealand
Caroline Flack’s mother voices support for Duke of Sussex in case against Mirror
Tupac Shakur receives posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Actor tells how he was scammed by ‘con queen of Hollywood’
Two teens saved from the sea in dramatic rescue off Dungarvan, Co Waterford
Massive gorse fire outside Galway City brought under control by firefighters
East 17 singer Brian Harvey tries to offer 'help' to Prince Harry at his court case
LATEST | Alleged Kinahan gangster Jack Kavanagh follows Liam Byrne in fighting extradition from Spain
Council probes traveller status of applicants in Martin Clunes planning row