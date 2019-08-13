Disruption continues after Hong Kong demonstrators take protest to airport

One of the world’s busiest airports is struggling to reopen after thousands of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters crowded into the main terminal.

Hong Kong International Airport said in a statement that Monday’s demonstration “seriously disrupted” airport operations.

Around 200 flights were cancelled at the airport and the departure hall was filled with those unable to leave on Monday.

Protesters surround banners that read: “Those on the street today are all warriors!” (Vincent Thian/AP)

Protesters have shown no sign of letting up on their campaign to force the region’s chief executive Carrie Lam’s administration to respond to their demands.

No new violence was reported, although the city is on edge after more than two months of near-daily and increasingly bloody confrontations between protesters and police.

Software engineer Joydeep Chakravarti, whose connecting flight to San Francisco was cancelled late on Monday, expressed frustration that he was told to leave the airport when he wanted to stay inside the terminal.

A traveler leans on her bag while browsing her smartphone at the departure hall of the Hong Kong International airport (Vincent Thian/AP)

“I don’t know what’s out there, so I don’t want to leave. I didn’t make any plans for Hong Kong,” said Mr Chakravarti, who had a carry-on bag with laptop, charger and an extra shirt while the rest of his luggage already was checked in on his Singapore Airlines flight.

A massive traffic jam soon formed on the highway leading back to Hong Kong’s city centre. Some protesters were seen walking toward the airport amid the stifling heat.

The demonstrations that have drawn more than one million people at times call for democratic reforms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory and an independent inquiry into police conduct, with both protesters and police adopting ever-more extreme tactics.

On Monday, the central government in Beijing ominously characterised the protest movement as something approaching “terrorism” that posed an “existential threat” to the population.

Beijing tends to define terrorism broadly, including nonviolent movements opposing government policies on the environment or Tibet.

Hong Kong was promised certain democratic rights when China took over the then-British colony in 1997, but in recent years, some have accused Beijing of steadily eroding their freedoms.

