Disgraced sports doctor handed up to 125 years in fresh sex abuse sentencing

Nassar was sentenced in a case heard in Eaton County, Michigan, centring on sexual assaults at Twistars, a gym for elite gymnasts.

More than 260 women and girls say Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment. Some of the women say the abuse occurred decades ago.

The 54-year-old Nassar admitted that he molested girls and young women during his time also working at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.