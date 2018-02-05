Disgraced sports doctor handed up to 125 years in fresh sex abuse sentencing
The medic admitted abusing girls and young women including future Olympians.
Disgraced US doctor Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison as part of his final criminal punishment in a sex abuse scandal that rocked major American sports associations.
Nassar was sentenced in a case heard in Eaton County, Michigan, centring on sexual assaults at Twistars, a gym for elite gymnasts.
More than 260 women and girls say Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment. Some of the women say the abuse occurred decades ago.
The 54-year-old Nassar admitted that he molested girls and young women during his time also working at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.
Nassar was sentenced earlier this month to 40 to 175 years in prison in a separate Michigan case. He was also previously sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.
Press Association