The solar system has a new winner in the moon department.

Discovery of 20 new moons puts Saturn ahead of Jupiter

Twenty new moons have been found around Saturn, giving the ringed planet a total of 82.

That beats Jupiter and its 79 moons.

Move over Jupiter; Saturn is the new moon king. @CarnegiePlanets' Scott Sheppard and team have found 20 new moons orbiting Saturn, bringing the planet’s total moon count to 82, surpassing Jupiter. The discovery was announced Monday by the @IAU_org: https://t.co/QvzV1oA4aF pic.twitter.com/HUBgzXdOWx — Carnegie Science (@carnegiescience) October 7, 2019

If it is any consolation to the Jupiter crowd, our solar system’s biggest planet — Jupiter — still has the biggest moon.

Jupiter’s Ganymede is almost half the size of Earth.

By contrast, Saturn’s 20 new moons are minuscule, each barely three miles in diameter.

The Carnegie Institution for Science’s Scott Sheppard, who led the discovery team, says 100 even tinier moons may be orbiting Saturn, still waiting to be found.

Mr Sheppard and his team used a telescope in Hawaii to spot Saturn’s 20 new moons over the summer.

PA Media