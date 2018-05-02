Direct Line warns Beast from the East used almost a year’s weather claims budget

The group saw a surge in claims as the freezing temperatures in February and March took their toll on households and businesses across the UK.

Claims from the big freeze are set to reach around £50 million on a post-tax basis, using up most of the £55 million it sets aside a year for major weather events across 12 months.

Direct Line Group chief executive Paul Geddes said: “The freezing weather earlier this year hit many drivers, households and businesses hard, and I am proud of the way our people helped our customers during this difficult period, demonstrating the value of our insurance cover and service.