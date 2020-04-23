Digital cheque deposits surge during lockdown

HSBC UK has seen the number of cheques being deposited digitally increase by 30% during the coronavirus lockdown (PA)

A major bank has seen the number of cheques being deposited digitally increase by 30% during the coronavirus lockdown.

HSBC UK said customers have been depositing an average of 6,000 cheques every day typically from their home. This is up by around 30% compared with the normal daily average seen before the lockdown.

Customers can pay in cheques by taking a picture using the HSBC UK mobile banking app.

As people are staying at home they’re having to find new ways to do things Fiona McCaffrey, HSBC UK’s head of everyday banking

Cheque imaging technology allows banks and building societies to exchange images of cheques rather than moving paper cheques around the country. It also enables money to be credited more quickly.

Fiona McCaffrey, HSBC UK’s head of everyday banking, said: “As people are staying at home they’re having to find new ways to do things – demonstrated by the spike in cheques being paid in via our mobile app in recent weeks. There may be old cheques found during ‘lockdown tidying’ that can be easily processed using a mobile phone.

“Cheques are valid for six months, so customers can easily boost their account by depositing unused cheques with a couple of swipes and clicks on their mobile phone. However, if it’s a personal cheque and you’ve had it for a long time, check with the person who gave it to you that they still have the funds to honour it.”

