Diageo profits set to take £45m hit amid market volatility

Drinks giant Diageo has warned over “volatility” in some of its markets, with profits expected to take a £45 million hit due to currency fluctuations.

The group behind Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka said trading for the year had “started well” and that performance was still in line with expectations.

However, both sales and operating profits are expected to take a hit due to currency fluctuations.

Chief executive Ivan Menezes said: “In recent weeks, we have experienced some increased emerging market foreign exchange volatility, which has been partially offset by a strengthening of the dollar.

“Based on current rates we currently expect exchange to have a negative impact on net sales of £175 million and a negative impact on operating profit of £45 million for the fiscal year”.

He assured investors that the company was in good health.

Guinness is part of Diageo (David Davies/PA)

“The year has started well and performance is in line with our expectations.

“We continue to execute our strategy with discipline and agility and despite seeing increased volatility in some markets we continue to expect organic net sales growth in F19 to be broadly in line with last fiscal year and consistent with our medium-term guidance of mid-single digit growth.”

He added that the business was focused on “delivering both growth and efficiency” allowing the company to reinvest in its brands.

Shares in the FTSE 100-listed company were down around 0.4% in morning trading.

Diageo is best known for drinks brands including Guinness, Tanqueray gin, Captain Morgan, Baileys, and Crown Royal.

Press Association