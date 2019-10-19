News World News

Saturday 19 October 2019

Details of 30 ancient coffins found in Luxor revealed

The coffins were for men, women and children from the 22nd dynasty, Egypt’s antiquities authority said.

Ancient coffins with inscriptions and paintings have been found in the city of Luxor, Egypt (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Details of 30 ancient wooden coffins recently discovered in the Egyptian city of Luxor have been revealed by the country’s antiquities authority.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, told reporters that the coffins, with inscriptions and paintings, were found in the Asasif Necropolis on the River Nile’s west bank near Luxor.

The coffins were for men, women and children from the 22nd dynasty (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP)

He said the coffins were for men, women and children from the 22nd dynasty (945-715 BC), and had been collected and hidden by a priest for fear of being looted.

He said the coffins were in two layers, with the ones on top across those below.

Egypt has sought publicity for its archaeological discoveries in the hopes of reviving its tourism sector, which was badly hit by the turmoil following the 2011 uprising.

