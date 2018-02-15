Desmond Tutu quits Oxfam role because of dismay at ‘immorality’

Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu has said he will no longer be a global ambassador for Oxfam after allegations that senior staff members in crisis zones paid for sex among the desperate people the group was meant to serve.

