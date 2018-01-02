Dense fog disrupts travel in New Delhi and northern India

More than 60 flights were affected at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Press Trust of India news agency said.

Visibility was better than the previous two days, when hundreds of flights were delayed or cancelled.

A backlog of flights caused delays even after the fog had lifted.

The thick fog made for hazardous road conditions, and forced the cancellation or late departure of many long-distance trains.

Indian media reported at least five fatalities in fog-related road accidents.