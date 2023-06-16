Demolition crew saves abandoned litter of baby raccoons in Utah
By Associated Press Reporter
An abandoned litter of raccoons discovered at a construction site in northern Utah found new homes earlier this week after the animals were uncovered below the remnants of a demolished home.
Latest World News
Visually-impaired boy says Grealish signed shirt and letter has ‘made my decade’
Demolition crew saves abandoned litter of baby raccoons in Utah
Greek coastguard defends actions as up to 650 migrants may have drowned as ship sank
Boris Johnson accused of ‘clear breach of rules’ as he is announced as Daily Mail columnist
Nottingham attacks: former university student (31) charged with murder of two students and school caretaker
Five planets set to line up in the dawn sky
Nine arrests made in connection with deadly migrant shipwreck off Greek coast
Ringo Starr among celebrity tattoo designers for WaterAid’s climate campaign
LATEST | Conor McGregor's lawyer says sex assault allegation ‘no more than a shakedown’
LATEST | Milly Dowler killer Levi Bellfield wins bid to marry behind bars after battle with prison chiefs
Top Stories
Japanese woman (85) makes her 39th trip to Ireland as she explores Sligo’s heritage and love of folktales
Live | Greece v Ireland: Nathan Collins pounces to draw Kenny’s men level in Athens
Nottingham attacks: former university student (31) charged with murder of two students and school caretaker
Woman has €60k injuries claim thrown out as consultant says injuries consistent with fabrication and gross exaggeration
Latest NewsMore
Referee Danny Harrington considering his future in game after being ‘vilified’ over Ciarán Archer incident
HB pulls iconic Choc Ice: Michael Healy-Rae suggests Greens could be to blame
‘I got my legs pinned back together so you got to learn how to run’ – Leanne Kiernan
Andrew Moran and Bosun Lawal on target in Ireland U-21s draw with Ukraine
Visually-impaired boy says Grealish signed shirt and letter has ‘made my decade’
Demolition crew saves abandoned litter of baby raccoons in Utah
Live | Greece v Ireland: Nathan Collins pounces to draw Kenny’s men level in Athens
Breaking | Watch: ‘Disgrace and a shambles’ - Ireland fans outraged over chaotic scenes outside stadium ahead of Greece clash
'Disgrace and a shambles' - Ireland fans outraged over chaotic scenes outside stadium ahead of Greece clash
Fleur East announced as new co-host of BBC’s Strictly: It Takes Two