Democrats sue Trump campaign, Russia and WikiLeaks over election ‘conspiracy’

The DNC filed the lawsuit on Friday in federal court in Manhattan.

It seeks unspecified damages and an order to prevent further interference with DNC computer systems.

Russia started their anti-US campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for President. The results of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong - no collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2018

The lawsuit claimed Mr Trump and his associates had relationships with Russia that enabled the creation of a Trump-Russia conspiracy.