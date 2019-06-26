Ten presidential candidates, led by Senator Elizabeth Warren, will converge on the stage on the first night of Democratic debates to offer their pitches to voters and attempt a defining moment for their campaigns.

Democrats begin debates for right to duel for White House with Donald Trump

For many of the White House hopefuls, it will be the highest-profile opportunity yet to offer their vision for the country and, if for just two hours, chip into a political news cycle often dominated by President Donald Trump.

Given the massive field, the debate will be split over two nights, with 10 other candidates, including former vice president Joe Biden and Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, appearing on Thursday.

Our elections are less secure than your Amazon account. They're under-resourced and undermined by partisan and racist officials who try to stop people from exercising their right to vote. We need to protect our democracy—and I’ve got a plan for that: https://t.co/WV0BqmmKjU — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 25, 2019

But on Wednesday’s opening night, Ms Warren will take centre stage.

The Massachusetts senator’s constant stream of policy proposals has helped her campaign gain ground.

Strategists say that Ms Warren, widely viewed as a talented debater, is well positioned to showcase her strengths.

Elizabeth Warren is the best known candidate on the first night of debates (Jennifer King/AP)

“I don’t think anyone else on that night has her level of skill and her level of experience in this format,” said Maria Cardona, a Democratic strategist.

“I think she should look at this as an opportunity to really shine and come out of the first night as the one that is dominating the conversation.”

Yet Ms Warren could still face challenges.

The other candidates on stage Wednesday are not as well known and could use the moment to take aggressive stances against Ms Warren in an effort to make an impression.

Here it is: a plan for my first 100 days as President of the United States. The urgent problems our country is facing require immediate action and bold solutions, and I plan to get to work delivering results on Day One.https://t.co/YuJbh7qwH9 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 18, 2019

“She’s liable to have a target on her back and a lot of people potentially coming after her on that stage,” said Charles Chamberlain, the chairman of the progressive political action committee Democracy for America.

“But on the other hand, that will let people see how she handles attacks and can fend them off.”

This campaign is about bringing people together, getting things done and creating a vision for the future. It was a great weekend in South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/vpDd7Ce8Jd — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) June 24, 2019

Asked whether she felt the pressure of effectively being the front-runner during the first debate, Ms Warren shrugged off her centre-stage position.

“This is just a chance to be able to talk to people all across this country about how this government works better and better and better for a thinner and thinner slice at the top, and it’s just not working for the rest of America, she told reporters after her Tuesday rally in Miami.

“2020’s our chance to change that.”

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (Meg Kinnard/AP)

Beyond Ms Warren, the candidates who will debate on Wednesday are Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Representatives Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Tim Ryan of Ohio and former representatives Beto O’Rourke of Texas and John Delaney of Maryland, along with Washington governor Jay Inslee, New York mayor Bill de Blasio and Julian Castro, housing secretary during Barack Obama’s presidency.

One split that could emerge on Wednesday centres on Medicare For All, the single-payer health plan introduced by Mr Sanders and supported by Ms Warren and others.

But some candidates are not fully on board, preferring more incremental reforms.

My plan:

✅Ends coal production and fracking

✅Bans oil drilling on public lands and offshore

✅Puts an end to fossil fuel subsidies

✅Fully commits to clean energy

✅Holds polluters accountablehttps://t.co/c39hZ6s3BB — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 24, 2019

Mr Delaney has been especially vocal in his criticism.

With so many White House hopefuls on stage, it could be difficult to dive too deep on any given issue.

NBC News, which is hosting the debate, said candidates will have 60 seconds to answer questions and 30 seconds for follow-ups.

They will be allowed closing statements but no openers.

Bernie Sanders will appear in Thursday night’s debate (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

All the candidates are competing ahead of a major fundraising deadline that will have lasting implications.

The end of the second fundraising quarter on Sunday gives candidates a chance to make a splash with strong numbers ahead of the mid-July deadline to report that information to the Federal Election Commission.

A strong debate performance could fuel more donations, which is critical to the candidates’ ability to participate in future debates.

We are just two days away from our first presidential debate on Thursday, June 27. Supporters across the country are holding debate night watch parties. We need you to join our movement — RSVP for a watch party in your community today:https://t.co/2HxdSnfUOz — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 25, 2019

The Democratic National Committee is enforcing more stringent requirements for participating in the presidential primary debates this autumn, so candidates who are struggling to gain a foothold may not have another similar opportunity on a nationally televised stage unless they are able to significantly boost their standing in the polls and fundraising numbers.

“For some of them, this might be their best opportunity to land a blow,” said Joel Payne, a Democratic strategist.

The debate will unfold as many Democratic voters are just beginning to tune in.

In two days, I’ll take the stage for the first Democratic debate to discuss my vision for the country. If you haven’t yet, RSVP to attend a watch party in your community today: https://t.co/ai8Gixr1tV pic.twitter.com/o5pV6OJN76 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 25, 2019

Only 35% of registered Democrats say they are paying close attention to the campaign, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Two-thirds say they are paying some or no attention.

“People may have heard (the candidates’) names, but they couldn’t pick them out and don’t know much about them,” said Jesse Ferguson, a veteran Democratic strategist.

“None of them are going to seal the deal in the first debate, but they need to get people interested enough to want to learn more.”

The debate’s second night on Thursday features more of the leading Democrats in the race.

My name is Pete Buttigieg. They call me "Mayor Pete." I am a proud son of South Bend, Indiana, and I am running for president of the United States.https://t.co/G7nGeegotx pic.twitter.com/eR3ZBozOOj — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) April 18, 2019

Mr Biden will stand at centre stage with Mr Sanders at his left and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, at his right.

The former vice president has come under fire from fellow Democrats after recently recalling that the Senate was once a more civil place, pointing to his work with two segregationist former senators.

Democrats want Open Borders, which equals violent crime, drugs and human trafficking. They also want very high taxes, like 90%. Republicans want what’s good for America - the exact opposite! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

Several of the candidates went to Florida early to raise money or court voters in the critical battleground state.

Mr Buttigieg held two Florida fundraisers on Monday night and stayed in Florida for debate preparation.

The winner of the Democratic primaries will duel with Donald Trump for the keys to the White House (Andrew Parsons/PA)

Ms Warren, meanwhile, was in the state on Tuesday to campaign for her new proposal to boost election security.

Not to be outdone, Vice President Mike Pence was also in Miami on Tuesday to launch Latinos For Trump as part of an effort to engage Latino voters for 2020.

The Trump campaign said it was running ads in Wednesday’s Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald touting the president’s achievements on behalf of Latinos.

Press Association