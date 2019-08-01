Democratic Party’s presidential primary debate is under way in Detroit

Night two of the Democratic Party’s second set of presidential primary debates is under way in Detroit.

Night two of the Democratic Party’s second set of presidential primary debates is under way in Detroit.

Front runner Joe Biden is flanked onstage by Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.

The lineup puts the white former vice president between two black senators who have sharply criticised Mr Biden’s record on matters of race.

Mr Biden has promised he will counter more aggressively than he did in the June debate.

Ms Harris hammered Mr Biden in that opening round for opposing federal orders issued in the 1970s to desegregate public schools such as hers in California.

Mr Booker has blasted Mr Biden for helping write a 1994 law blamed for accelerating mass incarceration.

Joe Biden and Kamala shake hands before the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates (Paul Sancya/AP)

Mr Biden could look to highlight Ms Harris’s evolving positions on health care as she argues for a “Medicare for all” plan but insists she will not raise middle-class taxes to pay for it.

As Mr Biden and Ms Harris shook hands on stage, he smiled and said, “Go easy on me, kid.”

Ms Harris, 54, called Mr Biden, 76, by his first name as she smiled in return.

PA Media