Sunday 1 April 2018

Defunct Chinese space lab set to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere

Only about 10% of the 8.5-tonne spacecraft is likely to survive re-entry.

A model of China’s Tiangong-1 space station (Kin Cheung/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

China’s defunct Tiangong 1 space station is hurtling towards Earth and expected to re-enter the atmosphere within the next day.

Most of it should burn up on re-entry, so scientists say it poses only a slight risk to people on the ground.

The European Space Agency has forecast that the station will re-enter sometime between Sunday night and early Monday GMT.

The Aerospace Corp predicted re-entry seven hours either side of 0200 GMT on Monday.

Tiangong 1 is expected to come to Earth somewhere between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south, a range covering most of the United States, China, Africa, southern Europe, Australia and South America.

Out of range are Russia, Canada and northern Europe.

