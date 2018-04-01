Defunct Chinese space lab set to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere

Most of it should burn up on re-entry, so scientists say it poses only a slight risk to people on the ground.

The European Space Agency has forecast that the station will re-enter sometime between Sunday night and early Monday GMT.

#Tiangong1 forecast for 1 April from ESA's Space Debris Office: the reentry window has stabilised and shrunk to the period from midnight 1 April to the early morning of 2 April (UTC time)

The Aerospace Corp predicted re-entry seven hours either side of 0200 GMT on Monday.