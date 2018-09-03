Dechra shares tumble on hard Brexit warning

Shares in Dechra Pharmaceuticals plunged on Monday after the veterinary drugs manufacturer warned its contingency planning for a hard Brexit will result in higher costs.

The company said it will set up a testing facility in the EU and transfer product registrations to a subsidiary within the bloc.

This could cost Dechra over £2 million in total, consisting of £200,000 upfront costs and £1 million in one-off expenses.

If EU batch testing and increased customs duties are required, it will result in additional operating costs of £800,000.

The cost of running the new testing site will be £500,000 a year.

The group said its facility in Skipton, Yorkshire, will be unaffected by its contingency planning.

Shares collapsed over 15% following the update, making the firm the biggest faller on the FTSE 250.

Nevertheless, Dechra booked a 13% rise in revenue to £407.1 million in the year to June 30, pushing pre-tax profit up to £28.9 million from £28.6 million.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “On the face of it, Dechra’s full year results still look good.

“What may be concerning the market are references to contingency plans for a ‘hard Brexit’ and the fact an increasing number of distributors are focusing on the sale and marketing of their own products.

“These factors could prevent the company churning out the same stellar numbers as it has done historically.”

Press Association