Thursday 28 February 2019

Deaths from Indonesia mine collapse rise to six as dozens still buried

Dozens remain trapped in the debris.

Rescuers carry a survivor from inside a collapsed mine in Bolaang Mongondow (Harry Tri Atmojo/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Rescue workers are using makeshift stretchers to haul survivors of an Indonesian gold mine collapse through steep terrain to safety as the death toll rose to six.

A disaster official in North Sulawesi’s Bolaang Mongondow district, Abdul Muin Paputungan, said 19 people have been rescued and about 40 are still buried as of Thursday.

Photos showed a trapped miner’s arms reaching through a gap in rocks and rescuers toiling through the night in arduous conditions.

Wooden structures in the unlicensed mine collapsed on Tuesday evening due to shifting soil and the large number of mining holes.

