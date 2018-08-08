Death toll rising after quake on Indonesian island

The death toll from the earthquake that shook Indonesia’s Lombok island has risen.

The country’s disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said there are reports of other deaths but they still need to be verified.

He said the death toll is now 131 but is still expected to increase after Sunday’s tremor.

Nearly 2,500 people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries and more than 156,000 people are displaced due to the extensive damage to homes.

Rescue teams continue to search for victims in the collapsed Jamiul Jamaah Mosque (Tatan Syuflana/AP)

The magnitude 7.0 quake came a week after another quake on Lombok killed 16 people.

Aid is now reaching isolated areas of the island while rescuers continued efforts to find the dead, pulling another body from the rubble.

Volunteers and rescue personnel were erecting more temporary shelters for the over 80,000 people left homeless on Lombok.

Food and medical supplies were being distributed from vehicles.

A man inspects the ruins of houses (Fauzy Chaniago/AP)

The military said five planes carrying food, medicine, blankets, field tents and water tankers left Jakarta for the island early on Wednesday.

A woman’s body was recovered from the rubble of a collapsed mosque in Bangsal district in the north of the island.

Press Association