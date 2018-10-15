Death toll rising after France is hit by flash floods

The death toll from flash floods in southwest France has nearly doubled to 13.

Interior Ministry spokesman Frederic de Lanouvelle said one other person is missing and five others are seriously hurt after flash floods tore through towns, turning streams into raging torrents.

So I choose the the weekend to go to Carcassonne when they have the worst flooding in a century and sadly 6 people died #flooding #Aude #carcassonne pic.twitter.com/bToQJKMsty — Claire McGonigle (@CMcGonigle14) October 15, 2018

He said nine of the 13 dead were clustered in one town, Trebes, in the Aude region.

The official said the death toll could still rise further.

Some people had to be helicoptered to safety from the roofs of their homes as overnight storms dumped several months of rain in just a few hours.

Residents watch the waters after flash floods in the town of Villegailhenc (Fred Lancelot/AP)

