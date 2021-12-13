| 6.7°C Dublin

Death toll rises to seven in Sicily gas leak blast

Four buildings collapsed in the explosion in Ravanusa on Saturday evening.

Firefighters and rescuers search for survivors following the explosion (Italian Firefighters Vigili del Fuoco via AP) Expand

Close

Firefighters and rescuers search for survivors following the explosion (Italian Firefighters Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

Firefighters and rescuers search for survivors following the explosion (Italian Firefighters Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

Firefighters and rescuers search for survivors following the explosion (Italian Firefighters Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Rescue workers in Sicily have recovered four more bodies from the rubble of buildings that collapsed following a gas leak explosion, bringing the number of confirmed dead to seven, firefighters said.

Firefighters and civil protection agency volunteers used their bare hands to search for two more people believed to be buried inside the pile of collapsed concrete and metal, more than a day-and-a-half after the blast that authorities traced to a gas line.

The explosion in Ravanusa was felt miles away (Italian Firefighters Vigili del Fuoco via AP) Expand

Close

The explosion in Ravanusa was felt miles away (Italian Firefighters Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

The explosion in Ravanusa was felt miles away (Italian Firefighters Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

The explosion in Ravanusa was felt miles away (Italian Firefighters Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

Two elderly women were rescued in the hours after the blast that hit the Sicilian town of Ravanusa on Saturday evening.

Three bodies were recovered on Sunday.

Meanwhile, workers recovered the bodies of a heavily pregnant woman, her husband and his parents, who the young couple had been visiting.

Four buildings collapsed in the explosion that was felt miles away.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy