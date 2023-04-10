Death toll rises to four after building collapses in Marseille

Firefighters gather near the street where a building collapsed in Marseille (Bishr El Touni/AP)

Two more bodies have been found following an explosion that caused a building to collapse in the southern French city of Marseille, bringing the confirmed death toll to four.

Rescuers are continuing to search the rubble for four more people who remain unaccounted for.

Two other bodies had previously been found overnight. The judicial authority will proceed to identify the victims, firefighters said in a statement.

Minister for cities and housing Olivier Klein told reporters that at least four people have died, after he met with rescuers on site.

“The hope to find survivors is still there,” he said.

More than 100 firefighters have been mobilised for the searches.

Marseille mayor Benoit Payan tweeted that “the pain and sorrow are great.” He expressed his thoughts for the families of the victims and “those who are suffering”.

“Rescue and search operations are continuing, without respite,” he said.

A gas explosion was among the avenues of investigation being looked at, prosecutor Dominique Laurens said on Sunday evening.

The collapse occurred shortly before 1am on Sunday, in an old quarter in the centre of Marseille, France’s second largest city, less than half a mile from its famous old port.

About 200 people have been evacuated from their homes in the area.