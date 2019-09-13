News World News

Friday 13 September 2019

Death toll rises in fire at hospital in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro

Patients were treated in the streets after being evacuated from the blazing Badim Hospital.

A patient is evacuated from a burning hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Leo Correa/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Firefighters in Brazil say the death toll in a hospital fire that forced the evacuation of patients in Rio de Janeiro has risen to at least 10.

The fire department on Friday also said four firefighters were in hospital after battling the blaze at Badim Hospital and that about 90 patients were transferred to other medical facilities.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, which forced staff to evacuate patients and temporarily settle some on sheets and mattresses in the street.

Nurses bring out medical supplies (Leo Correa/AP)

Staffers in surgical masks wheeled medical equipment in the road as smoke billowed from the building.

Television images showed medical workers tending to some patients sitting in wheelchairs with intravenous equipment beside them in the street.

Elderly and intensive care patients were among those rescued.

