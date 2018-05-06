The death toll for the bombing of a mosque in eastern Afghanistan has risen to 14, including a woman, an official said.

Death toll rises in bombing of mosque used for voters’ registrations

Another 33 people were earlier reported injured in the blast.

The explosion happened inside the Yaqoubi mosque, in the eastern Khost province, which was being used as a voter registration centre, causing casualties among civilians gathering both for prayers and to register. Afghanistan No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and a local Islamic State affiliate reject democratic elections and have targeted them in the past.

IS is not known to have a presence in Khost, the provincial capital, but has expanded its footprint into other areas in recent years. Last month, an IS suicide bomber attacked a voter registration centre in Kabul, killing 60 people and wounding at least 130 others.

In another incident on Sunday, a vehicle carrying shopkeepers on their way to a market struck a roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s northern Faryab province, killing seven of them. Police said another civilian was wounded in the attack, in an area where the Taliban and an IS affiliate are active.

And a car bomb killed two people and wounded another three in the eastern Paktia province in an attack claimed by the Taliban. Abdullah Hsart, the provincial governor’s spokesman, said the attack late on Saturday targeted Hazart Mohammad Rodwal, a district chief, who was among the wounded.

Press Association