Friday 19 January 2018

Death toll rises as ferocious storm sweeps Germany

Three other people have died in the neighbouring Netherlands and Belgium.

Rescue workers try to remove a tree from an ICE train of Deutsche Bahn stands on the rail track near Lamspringe between Hannover and Goettinge (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

The death toll from a storm that swept across Germany has increased to at least eight, authorities said.

Police in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt said a 65-year-old man died trying to secure his roof, and a 34-year-old man was killed by a falling tree during treacherous conditions.

At least six other people died and dozens more were injured across central and northern Germany as Thursday’s storm felled trees and brought major difficulties to the transport network.

Three people also died in the neighbouring Netherlands and Belgium.

German rail company Deutsche Bahn has now resumed operations, but warned of possible delays to its service because of damage to the tracks.

Press Association

