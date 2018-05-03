Death toll nears 100 with scores more injured after India rain and dust storm

Houses collapsed and trees fell as the devastation was particularly severe on Wednesday night in Agra, the northern city that hosts the Taj Mahal.

Some 43 people died there as the wind speed touched 130km (80mph) per hour, said relief commissioner Sanjay Kumar of Uttar Pradesh state.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to dust storms in various parts of India. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.



Have asked officials to coordinate with the respective state governments and work towards assisting those who have been affected: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 3, 2018

At least 64 people died and another 67 were injured in northern Uttar Pradesh state, he said.