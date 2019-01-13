Death toll in Paris bakery blast rises to four

Rescuers have found a woman’s body under the rubble of a bakery in Paris that was blown apart by a powerful explosion, bringing the overall death toll to four.

The blast on Saturday morning in the Rue de Trevise in the 9th arrondissement of north-central Paris also injured dozens of people.

Paris Fire Department spokesman Eric Moulin told reporters on Sunday that nine people were still in a critical condition from the explosion that devastated a Paris street and 45 others were also injured, but not as seriously.

He had said earlier that French rescuers were searching for a missing woman living in the building where the bakery was located.

Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said on Saturday the cause of the blast appeared to be accidental. He said Paris firefighters were already on the scene to investigate a suspected gas leak at the bakery when the explosion happened. Two firefighters were among those killed.

The scene of the gas leak explosion in Paris (Matthieu Croissandeau/AP)

About 30 firefighters were at the site to search for other potential victims, amid a mountain of debris and wrecked cars.

Paris authorities said 12 neighbouring buildings that were damaged by the blast have been evacuated.

Temporary accommodations were provided for about 40 residents while dozens of others have been housed by family and friends.

The city hall of Paris 9th arrondissement was offering meals and collecting clothes to help evacuated people.

Press Association