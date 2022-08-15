| 19.8°C Dublin

Death toll in Armenia fireworks depot blast reaches six

Another 18 people remain missing and at least 61 people were injured.

Rescuers work at the site of the explosion (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure/AP) Expand

Close

Rescuers work at the site of the explosion (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure/AP)

Rescuers work at the site of the explosion (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure/AP)

Rescuers work at the site of the explosion (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure/AP)

By Associated Press

The death toll in an explosion at a fireworks storage depot in Armenia’s capital has risen to six, officials said on Monday, as rescuers combed through wreckage hunting for victims.

A powerful blast tore through the depot at a popular market in Armenia’s capital Yerevan on Sunday, setting off a massive fire that sent a towering column of thick smoke over the city.

Officials initially said two people were killed, but the death toll has climbed as rescuers search for victims amid slabs of concrete and twisted metal.

Six people have been confirmed dead (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure/AP) Expand

Close

Six people have been confirmed dead (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure/AP)

Six people have been confirmed dead (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure/AP)

Six people have been confirmed dead (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure/AP)

Another 18 people remain missing and at least 61 people were injured.

The market, about a mile south of the city centre, is popular for its low prices and variety of goods.

There was no word on what caused the fireworks to ignite, but officials ruled out a terror attack.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy