The death toll from a typhoon in eastern China has risen to 45, with an estimated 16 people missing.

Death toll from typhoon in eastern China rises to 45

The official Xinhua News Agency said that five people have died and seven remain missing in Shandong province after Typhoon Lekima traveled up the eastern seaboard.

The typhoon forced the evacuation of more than 180,000 people in Shandong and inflicted losses of 1.48 billion yuan (£175 million).

Another 39 died and nine are unaccounted for in Zhejiang province, and one died in neighbouring Anhui.

Heavy downpours and floods were still battering Shandong on Monday and rescue efforts were underway.

The commercial hub of Shanghai also experienced heavy wind and rain, while Beijing saw clear skies on Monday after rain over the weekend.

Floods have also struck north-eastern Manchuria.

PA Media