Death toll from Miami building collapse rises to 18 as two more victims found

The number of residents unaccounted for stands at 147.

Search and rescue teams look for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla., seven days after the building collapsed. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP) Expand

By Terry Spencer, Associated Press

Two more victims have been found in the rubble of a collapsed apartment building near Miami, an official said, taking the death toll to 18.

Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the information at a news conference, adding that two of the victims were children.

Earlier on Tuesday, officials confirmed they had found four additional victims – the total of six is the highest one-day death toll so far.

Ms Cava said the number of residents unaccounted stands at 147.

No-one has been found alive since hours after the collapse on Thursday June 24.

