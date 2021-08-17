| 14°C Dublin

Death toll from Haiti earthquake raised to 1,941

Officials in Haiti have raised the death toll from a powerful weekend earthquake to 1,941, just as a tropical storm brought strong winds and heavy rains the Caribbean nation.The Civil Protection Agency also raised the number of injured people to 9,900.The devastation is centred on the country’s southwestern area, where healthcare has reached capacity and people have lost homes and loved ones.Meanwhile, heavy rain from Tropical Storm Grace forced a temporary halt to the government’s response to the deadly quake, feeding the growing anger and frustration among thousands who were left homeless.Grace battered southwestern Haiti, which was hit hardest by Saturday’s quake, and officials warned some areas could get 15 inches of rain before the storm moved on. Intermittent rain fell in the earthquake-damaged city of Les Caves and in the capital of Port-au-Prince.

A building lays in ruins three days after the quake (Fernando Llano) Expand

Close

A building lays in ruins three days after the quake (Fernando Llano)

A building lays in ruins three days after the quake (Fernando Llano)

A building lays in ruins three days after the quake (Fernando Llano)

By Mark Stevenson, Associated Press

Officials in Haiti have raised the death toll from a powerful weekend earthquake to 1,941, just as a tropical storm brought strong winds and heavy rains the Caribbean nation.

The Civil Protection Agency also raised the number of injured people to 9,900.

The devastation is centred on the country’s southwestern area, where healthcare has reached capacity and people have lost homes and loved ones.

Residents watch an excavator remove rubble from a collapsed building (Matias Delacroix/AP) Expand

Close

Residents watch an excavator remove rubble from a collapsed building (Matias Delacroix/AP)

Residents watch an excavator remove rubble from a collapsed building (Matias Delacroix/AP)

Residents watch an excavator remove rubble from a collapsed building (Matias Delacroix/AP)

Meanwhile, heavy rain from Tropical Storm Grace forced a temporary halt to the government’s response to the deadly quake, feeding the growing anger and frustration among thousands who were left homeless.

Grace battered southwestern Haiti, which was hit hardest by Saturday’s quake, and officials warned some areas could get 15 inches of rain before the storm moved on.

Intermittent rain fell in the earthquake-damaged city of Les Caves and in the capital of Port-au-Prince.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy