Death toll from earthquake that hit Indonesian island passes 430

The death toll from the earthquake that rocked the Indonesian island of Lombok a week ago has passed 430, and the government is estimating economic losses of at least several hundred million dollars.

The national disaster agency said on Monday that the August 5 quake killed 436 people, most of whom died in collapsing buildings.

A new satellite map shows ground deformation on the island of Lombok, Indonesia following a deadly 6.9-magnitude earthquake on August 5. The false-color map can aid with response to the quake & shows the amount of permanent surface movement that occurred: https://t.co/o9iYDHGJpy pic.twitter.com/jIOKj6GJ4X — NASA (@NASA) August 12, 2018

It said damage to homes, infrastructure and other property is at least five trillion rupiah (£268 million), calling that a temporary figure that will rise as more assessments are made.

The agency said rebuilding will cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

The magnitude 7.0 earthquake flattened thousands of homes and, according to the disaster agency’s latest estimate, has displaced about 350,000 people.

