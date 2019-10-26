News World News

Saturday 26 October 2019

Death toll climbs to 42 in Iraq protests

Twelve protesters died in a fire, a senior government official said.

The anti-government protests erupted on Friday (Nabil al-Jurani/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

The death toll from protests in Iraq has climbed to 42.

A senior government official in the country’s south said 12 protesters died in a fire they started while storming the office of powerful militia during a rally there a day earlier.

The anti-government protests erupted on Friday after leaderless, spontaneous revolts were violently quelled earlier this month in the war-torn country.

Iraqi security forces fire tear gas at anti-government protesters (Nabil al-Jurani/AP)

The southern official said that in Diwaniyah town, bodies were being removed on Saturday from a building belonging to a powerful militia where the protesters set it on fire on Friday.

In the capital, Baghdad, protesters gathered again on Saturday in the central Tahrir Square but there were no immediate reports of violence.

