Death penalty demanded over killing of British Beirut embassy worker

Hanna Breidi, a type of government prosecutor, issued an indictment on Thursday demanding the maximum penalty for Tarek Houshi, accusing him of raping Rebecca Dykes before strangling her with a rope, the officials said.

They alleged that Uber driver Houshi raped and killed Ms Dykes in Beirut, then threw her body off a road east of the capital.

In loving memory of Rebecca Dykes, a commemoration ceremony was held today at St. Elias church, Kantari. The Rebecca Dykes foundation and Chevening scholarship named after her were announced. Her passion to humanitarian causes will continue to inspire us all. pic.twitter.com/YNgHyMOpX4 — UKinLebanon 🇬🇧🇱🇧 (@ukinlebanon) February 7, 2018

Ms Dykes was found dead on December 16 on the side of a road, strangled and reportedly showing signs of sexual assault.