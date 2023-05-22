Deaf footballer thanks Lineker for ‘amazing’ support for fundraiser

Claire Stancliffe with the World Cup 2016 bronze trophy and medal (England Deaf Women’s Football Team)

By Danielle Desouza, PA

A player on the England Deaf Women’s Football Team said it is “amazing” to see support from sporting figures, including Gary Lineker, for a fundraiser to get the team to the World Cup in Malaysia.