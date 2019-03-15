A number of places of worship around the world, a place of reflection and peace, have been targeted by extremists. Here are some of the deadliest attacks over the last decade:

Deadly terror attacks on places of worship over the last decade

October 31 2010

Al Qaida in Iraq militants attack Our Lady of Salvation Catholic Church in Baghdad during Sunday night mass, killing 58 people in the deadliest attack targeting Christians since the 2003 US-led invasion there. Al Qaida in Iraq later became the Islamic State (IS) group.

December 15 2010

Two suicide bombers from the Sunni extremist group Jundallah blow themselves up near a mosque in south-eastern Iran, including six Revolutionary Guard commanders.

August 5 2012

Six members of the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin, in Oak Creek, are gunned down by a white supremacist, Wade Michael Page. Page is shot by a responding officer and later kills himself.

November 18 2014

Two Palestinians using axes, knives and a gun kill four Jewish worshippers and an Israeli police officer in an attack on a Jerusalem synagogue.

January 30 2015

A suicide bombing at a Shiite mosque in the Pakistani town of Shikarpur kills 71 people. Jundullah claims responsibility.

March 20 2015

Islamic State suicide bombers attack a pair of mosques in Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, unleashing monstrous blasts which rip through worshippers and kill 137 people.

June 17 2015

Nine black worshippers including a pastor are killed by Dylann Roof, a 21-year-old white supremacist, after he prayed with them in Charleston, South Carolina. Roof is convicted of federal hate-crime and obstruction-of-religion charges, and sentenced to death.

September 24 2015

A suicide bomber strikes a mosque in Sana’a, Yemen’s rebel-held capital, killing 25 worshippers during prayers for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

November 12 2016

A suicide bomber from Islamic State kills more than 50 people at the shrine of Shah Noorani, in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province.

December 11 2016

A suicide bomber strikes inside a Cairo chapel adjacent to St Mark’s Cathedral, seat of Egypt’s ancient Coptic Orthodox Church. IS claims the attack, which kills at least 25 people.

February 16 2017

A suicide bomber detonates his explosives vest among devotees at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Pakistan’s Sindh province, killing 98.

April 9 2017

Twin suicide bombings rock churches in the Egyptian coastal city of Alexandria and Tanta, killing at least 45 people. The attack is claimed by ISp.

November 5 2017

Dressed in black tactical-style gear and armed with an assault weapon, 26-year-old Devin Kelley opens fire at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26 people and wounding around 20 others.

November 24 2017

Militants kill 311 worshippers in a mosque attack in north Sinai, the deadliest such terrorist attack in Egypt’s modern history.

December 17 2017

An Islamic State attack on a church in the Pakistani city of Quetta kills 16 people.

October 27 2018

A gunman believed to have posted anti-Semitic slurs and rhetoric on social media enters the Tree of Life Congregation synagogue in Pittsburgh and opens fire, killing 11 people and wounding six others, including four police officers.

March 15 2019

At least 40 people are killed in an attack at mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

Press Association