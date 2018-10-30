Deadly storms hit large parts of Italy

At least nine people have been killed over two days in Italy as much of the country was hit by heavy rain and high winds.

At least nine people have been killed over two days in Italy as much of the country was hit by heavy rain and high winds.

The deaths are reported to include a woman who was buried by mud when a landslide hit her home and a firefighter who was struck by a tree while responding to the emergency in the northern region of Trentino-Alto Adige.

A man also died while wind-surfing in Emilia-Romagna. The other fatalities occurred in Naples, Liguria and Lazio.

A man uses a hose to clean the wooden floor inside the historic Caffe Florian in Venice (Andrea Merola/Ansa)

The high winds created an exceptional tide in Venice on Monday, covering three-quarters of the city for the first time in a decade.

Press Association