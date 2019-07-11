News World News

Thursday 11 July 2019

Deadly storm hits northern Greece

The storm hit the northern Halkidiki region, toppling trees and power pylons, cutting power and blocking roads.

An overturned vehicle on a beach at Sozopoli village in the Halkidiki region of northern Greece (Giannis Moisiadis/InTime News via AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Six people have died in a powerful storm in northern Greece.

Emergency services officials said around 65 people had been injured, of whom 35 were taken to hospital, after the storm hit the northern Halkidiki region late on Wednesday, toppling trees and power pylons, cutting power and blocking roads.

A man rides a bicycle among debris after a storm in Nea Plagia village in the Halkidiki region (Giannis Moisiadis/InTime News via AP)

Two of those who died were killed when high winds overturned their recreational vehicle, while another two – a child and his mother – were hit by an outdoor restaurant’s lean-to roof that collapsed.

Another two were killed by falling trees.

Debris on a beach in Vergia village (Giannis Moisiadis/InTime News via AP)

A state of emergency was declared in the region, a peninsula near the northern city of Thessaloniki popular with tourists in the summer.

