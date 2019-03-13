News World News

Wednesday 13 March 2019

Deadly shooting at school in Brazil

Officials said two young men armed with guns and wearing hoods entered the school and began shooting and then killed themselves.

A man comforts a woman at a school in Brazil following a shooting (Mauricio Sumiya/Futura Press via AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Two young men wearing hoods and carrying several weapons have opened fire at a school in Brazil, killing eight people before taking their own lives, according to the governor of Sao Paulo.

The shooting happened in a public school in Suzano, a suburb of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest city.

Governor Joao Doria said the two attackers were believed to be between 20 and 25 years old. He said authorities do not believe the two were former students.

Police officers guard the entrance to the school in Brazil (Mauricio Sumiya/Futura Press via AP)

Mr Doria said the dead included two teachers and six students, and several more people had been taken to hospital after sustaining injuries.

School shootings are rare in Brazil

