Deadly explosion on Italian highway

At least one person has died and scores are injured after an explosion on a highway near Bologna in Italy.

Police said between 60 and 70 people were injured, some with serious burns, after a tanker truck carrying explosive materials was in a traffic accident.

The news agency ANSA said the tanker was carrying liquefied petroleum gas. The explosion sent flames soaring into the air and left part of a raised highway collapsed.

The explosion has left a bridge partially collapsed (Vigili Del Fuoco via AP)

Italy’s firefighters tweeted that they have sent multiple rescue and emergency squads, including one from their urban search and rescue team.

Italian news channel Sky TG24 reported that some of the injured people had been hit by flying glass when windows in nearby buildings exploded.

