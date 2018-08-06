A tanker truck carrying flammable material has exploded on a highway near the northern Italian city of Bologna.

A tanker truck carrying flammable material has exploded on a highway near the northern Italian city of Bologna.

Deadly explosion after accident involving tanker truck leaves at least two people dead

At least two people have died and up to 70 are injured after the explosion which caused a raised roadway to partially collapse.

The explosion has left a bridge partially collapsed (Vigili Del Fuoco via AP)

Some people were reportedly hit by flying glass as windows shattered in nearby buildings.

Italian police said between 60 and 70 people had been injured, some with severe burns, in the midday accident on a major highway north of the city.

Officials did not immediately know what kind of explosives were in the tanker, but the news agency ANSA said it was liquefied petroleum gas.

The explosion reportedly came after a traffic accident. Videos show flames shooting up in the air after the explosion, replaced later by a thick black cloud of smoke. Aerial photos showed a gaping hole in the raised highway next to the tanker.

Italian television channel Sky TG24 said the flames fell to the lower level, setting off secondary explosions in a car park below. It said some of the injured had been hit by flying glass when windows in nearby buildings exploded.

Firefighters said the flames were extinguished some three hours after the explosion.

Authorities said a major highway junction had been closed north of the city due to the accident. The junction connects two major highways linking northern Italy with the Adriatic coast, a popular destination as Italy heads into its major summer holiday next week.

Press Association