At least 12 people have been killed in the ongoing protests in Iran, and armed protesters have tried to take over police stations and military bases, state TV reported.

Deadly clashes in Iran as protesters 'attack police stations and military bases'

The protests began on Thursday in Mashhad over economic issues and have since expanded to several cities. Hundreds of people have been arrested.

The state TV report said 10 people were killed during clashes on Sunday night. Two demonstrators were killed during a protest in western Iran late on Saturday.

"Some armed protesters tried to take over some police stations and military bases but faced serious resistance from security forces," state TV reported. Earlier on Monday, the semi-official ILNA news agency quoted Hedayatollah Khademi, a representative for the town of Izeh, as saying two people died there on Sunday night.

He said the cause of death was not immediately known. Many in Izeh, some 455 kilometres (280 miles) south west of Tehran, have hunting rifles in their homes.

On Sunday, Iran blocked access to Instagram and the popular messaging app Telegram used by activists to organise. President Hassan Rouhani acknowledged the public's anger over the Islamic Republic's flagging economy, though he and others warned that the government would not hesitate to crack down on those it considers lawbreakers.

State TV aired images of burning buildings, as well as an ambulance crew trying to aid a wounded person amid a crowd of shouting people.

It also showed a fire engine that appeared to have been attacked and burned.

Later on Monday, state TV said six people were killed in the western town of Tuyserkan, 295 kilometres (185 miles) south west of Tehran. It said three others were killed in the town of Shahinshahr, 315 kilometres (195 miles) south of Tehran.

It did not say where the 10th person was killed.

Press Association