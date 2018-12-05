Deadly blast at petrol station in Italy
The incident reportedly occurred as a fuel tanker was offloading fuel at the service station.
An explosion at a petrol station in Italy has killed two people and injured several others, according to reports.
The incident occurred as a fuel tanker was offloading fuel at the service station, Rieti police chief Antonio Mannoni told the ANSA news agency.
Fire crews were responding to an initial blaze when a huge explosion rattled the area.
The blast occurred along the Salaria state road, one of the main roads north of Rome.
Press Association