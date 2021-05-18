| 12.2°C Dublin

Darwin’s Arch in Galapagos Islands collapses due to erosion

The formation is a well-known diving location and the Galapagos Islands are a Unesco World Heritage site.

Darwin&rsquo;s Arch after the collapse (Hector Barrera/Twitter) Expand

By PA Reporter

A natural rock formation off the Galapagos Islands known as Darwin’s Arch has collapsed due to erosion.

Darwin’s Arch stood less than a mile away from Darwin Island, named after English biologist Charles Darwin, and had a bridge-like appearance, also caused by erosion.

The arch collapsed on May 17 because of “natural erosion”, according to the Ecuadoran Ministry of Environment. The two pillars at either side of the arch remain.

The formation is a well-known diving location and the Galapagos Islands are a Unesco World Heritage site. They are situated 563 miles west of continental Ecuador.

PA Media

